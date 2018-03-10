WWE’s Facebook Account Accidently Leaks Card For NXT Takeover: New Orleans

Someone who had access to the WWE Facebook account accidentally spoiled the full card for NXT Takeover: New Orleans. The post was removed shortly thereafter but fans picked up on it. The only match that has yet to be confirmed that was listed was Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

The NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network. You can see the lineup here:

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Championship Match: Andrade Cien Almas (c) vs Aleister Black

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon (c) vs Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Championship And Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners: Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era (c)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: EC3 vs Killian Dain vs Lars Sullivan vs Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream vs Ricochet