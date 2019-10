The WWE on FOX Twitter account responded to a fan that complained about a graphic not containing any people of color. The response was “What do you think Kairi Sane is?” but then was quickly deleted. A WWE/FOX rep explained why the Tweet was deleted on Reddit:

“It was a bad tweet our on end. We shouldn’t have even replied, or we could’ve used other examples like The Street Profits, R-Truth etc. But we just should’ve stayed quiet. Mistakes happen, and this was on us.”