WWE’s New “Unleash Your Warrior” Campaign, Alexa Bliss Talks Mickie James, Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Above is video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talking to Mike Rome about her match with Mickie James at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Bliss says if Mickie wants to face a younger, stronger, more talented version of herself then so be it. Mickie will see why her time has passed and why Bliss is champion at TLC.

WWE® AND SUSAN G. KOMEN® ENCOURAGE YOU TO “UNLEASH YOUR WARRIOR” IN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

STAMFORD, Conn., October 2, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Susan G. Komen® will continue their partnership for the sixth consecutive year to celebrate everyday heroes making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging them to “Be Strong, Act Bold, Always Believe,” a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®.

This year WWE created a commemorative, limited edition “Unleash Your Warrior” t-shirt that is available for purchase at WWEShop.com and at WWE live events, with 100 percent of net proceeds benefiting Komen research grants focused on metastatic breast cancer, a disease that is responsible for most of the nation’s 40,000 annual breast cancer deaths. Fans also have the option of donating $1, $5, or $10 upon checkout, with all proceeds benefiting Komen.

WWE will utilize its global platforms including WWE Network, TV broadcasts, live events, PSAs, and digital and social media to generate awareness and encourage action. Throughout the month of October, the WWE announcer table, entrance ramp, ring skirts and digital signage will be co-branded, and the middle ring rope turned pink to promote the fight against breast cancer. WWE Superstars will wear co-branded “Unleash Your Warrior” apparel, and breast cancer survivors along with those still battling the disease, will be honored on WWE’s flagship TV programs, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live, both airing live on USA Network.

“We’re so grateful to be enhancing our partnership with WWE this fall in support of those 154,000 women and men currently living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S.,” said Christina Alford, SVP of Development at Susan G. Komen. “We are encouraging WWE’s countless dedicated fans and supporters to unleash their warrior within and join us in the fight against breast cancer.”

“WWE is proud to expand our partnership with Susan G. Komen to raise funds and awareness in support of the courageous individuals battling metastatic breast cancer,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “This support is essential to improve the treatment and quality of life for the true warriors with this devastating disease, and we remain committed to standing side by side with Komen in the fight to end breast cancer.”

The “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign continues the history of success between Komen and WWE. The partnership launched in 2012 with the successful “Rise Above Cancer” campaign, and to-date, has raised $2 million for breast cancer research, education and screening. You can learn more about this partnership by visiting www.komen.org/wwe as Komen continues working toward their Bold Goal of reducing the nation’s 40,000 breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.