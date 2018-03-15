WWE’s Official Announcement On The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE sent out the following:

The first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will take place at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals

The female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will have the chance to make history yet again when they compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

As first announced on Raw, the ground-breaking battle royal will feature female Superstars from all three shows competing to be the last Superstar standing in the over-the-top-rope melee. Who will go on to make history and carve out their WrestleMania Moment by winning the inaugural match on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Find out at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 8, at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.