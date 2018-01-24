WWE’s Official Statement On Stephanie McMahon Calling First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE sent out the following:

Stephanie McMahon to join commentary for Women’s Royal Rumble Match this Sunday

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on Wednesday, via Twitter, that she will be on commentary this Sunday for the first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

A former Women’s Champion in her own right and one of the driving forces of WWE, it was Stephanie who announced the unprecedented over-the-top-rope contest, where 30 female Superstars will battle it out to earn a World Championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 34.



Week in and week out, Stephanie has led by example, working tirelessly to help the women of the squared circle forge new ground. It’s only fitting that she will now lend her voice to the action, as these extraordinary competitors take the next step in the Women’s Evolution.



Stephanie McMahon touts the success of the Women’s Evolution on NBC’s “Sunday TODAY”



Don’t miss the historic free-for-all at Royal Rumble, this Sunday at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.