WWE’s Original Plan For Tyson Fury, Chicago Ticket Sales Struggling

– The original idea for Crown Jewel was reportedly for Tyson Fury to face Brock Lesnar until WWE was able to sign Cain Velasquez. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “according to those internally, Lesnar vs. Fury was discussed but never got past early discussions, likely due to Velasquez having the storyline from the past and being the bigger star in the U.S. market, which is WWE’s primary market, and for Saudi Arabia, it wasn’t the matchups that were important as much as delivering matches with Fury and Velasquez.”

– Chicago ticket sales have been struggling due to an over-saturation of the marketplace with WWE and AEW running a combined five shows in six days. Survivor Series on November 24th is the only event that is selling tickets in all parts of the building and secondary market ticket prices are starting at $85.00. Here are the current secondary market starting prices for the other events:

Smackdown on the 22rd $27.00

NXT Takeover on the 23th $25.00

RAW on the 25th $14.00

Dynamite on the 27th $24.00