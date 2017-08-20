WWE’s Original Plans For Several SummerSlam Matches This Year

It was previously noted here on PWMania.com that Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon was a rumored match for this year’s WWE SummerSlam. It appears that WWE was going to do this match and have John Cena go against AJ Styles. However, WWE decided to hold off on Owens vs. McMahon and continue Styles’ feud with Owens. As a result, Cena was put into a match with Baron Corbin.

In addition to that, Naomi was originally rumored to be facing Charlotte but WWE apparently decided to hold off on that match as well.

The Naomi vs. Charlotte match was reportedly changed just a few days before the Battleground PPV. Charlotte was the betting odds favorite until a day before the show when there was a last-minute shift in odds.