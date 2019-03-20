WWE’s Planned Ending For RAW Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 35 Possibly Scrapped

The WWE creative team is having second thoughts on the creative direction for the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35.

After successfully defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella last October at WWE Evolution, Ronda Rousey celebrated with the entire women’s division at the top of the ramp as WWE’s inaugural all-women’s pay-per-view event went off the air. With Rousey slated to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the WWE creative team has planned on the ending the show in a similar fashion.

WWE’s original and longterm plan for the match was for Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship and then for her, Rousey and Flair to emotionally embrace in the middle of the ring. Stephanie McMahon would then come out with the entire women’s division and they would give all three competitors a round of applause to end WrestleMania 35 on a heartwarming note.

However, this idea may have been scrapped.

With Rousey’s recent heel turn (which was not planned heading into February), WWE creative no longer thinks it’s a good idea to end WrestleMania 35 in an emotional feel-good manner. While we don’t know if the idea has been completely scrapped, it seems unlikely at this point.

Whatever creative direction WWE decides to go with, the Raw Women’s Championship Match will be the main event of WrestleMania 35.