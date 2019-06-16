WWE’s Plans For Matt Riddle And Why He Has Issues With Goldberg

Regarding WWE’s plans for Matt Riddle, it appears that WWE is holding off on having Riddle challenge for the NXT World Title since he’s going to be with the brand for a long time. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“What I was told is Matt Riddle is going to be in there for a long time. They don’t want to rush him into anything.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com also commented on why Riddle has issues with Bill Goldberg:

“This is what I was told about why Matt Riddle doesn’t like Bill Goldberg. The way it was explained to me was — and this is not a defense of Matt Riddle because I don’t think he should have tweeted, and I’ll also defend Goldberg afterwards — Matt Riddle has two great loves in his life. One of them is professional wrestling and one of them is mixed martial arts. In his mind Goldberg is a guy who made millions and millions of dollars and did not love professional wrestling and he also had a gimmick where basically he pretended to be a mixed martial arts fighter which he was not. These are apparently the things that really bothered Matt Riddle.”