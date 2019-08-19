WWE’s Response To Low Ticket Sales For Madison Square Garden Show

As previously reported, ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming RAW and Smackdown Live events at Madison Square Garden have been disappointing.

With sales for Smackdown in particular being low, WWE has announced The Undertaker for the show on September 10th:

The Undertaker will journey to SmackDown LIVE at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10 for the first time ever, beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Combination and individual event tickets for the back-to-back Raw and SmackDown LIVE shows are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see The Deadman rise again when the blue brand returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”