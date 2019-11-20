WWE’s Rumored Plans For Bray Wyatt (Possible Spoiler)

WWE has no plans to take the WWE Title off Bray Wyatt anytime soon and it’s expected that Daniel Bryan will not win the title from him at Survivor Series, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting. Davis noted the following:

”One WWE source who is close to the creative process told me that Wyatt will be in one of the main event matches at WrestleMania so expect to see his push continue and they are working on ways to keep him strong. The idea is to make sure he’s not pinned until they find the right person to beat him.”

Davis added that Roman Reigns has been one of the few names considered to face Wyatt at Wrestlemania.