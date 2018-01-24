WWE’s Statement On 2019 Royal Rumble Location

WWE issued the following:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Chase Field in Phoenix will host the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 27, 2019. This marks WWE’s debut at Chase Field, and the first time the Royal Rumble has ever been held at a baseball stadium. In addition, as part of Royal Rumble Weekend, Phoenix will host NXT® TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

2019 Key Dates:

Saturday, January 26 – NXT TakeOver at Talking Stick Resort Arena

at Talking Stick Resort Arena Sunday, January 27 – Royal Rumble at Chase Field

at Chase Field Monday, January 28 – Monday Night Raw at Talking Stick Resort Arena

at Talking Stick Resort Arena Tuesday, January 29 – SmackDown Live at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.

Royal Rumble 2018 takes place this Sunday, January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The event, which streams live around the world on WWE Network, will feature a 30-Man Royal Rumblematch, and for the first-time in WWE history, a 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, with the winners of both matches receiving Championship opportunities at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in New Orleans. Other matches include Brock Lesnar™ defending his WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman® and Kane®; WWE Champion AJ Styles™ in a 2-on-1 handicap match vs. Kevin Owens® and Sami Zayn®; Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins® and Jason Jordan™ vs. Sheamus® and Cesaro®; SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos™ vs. Chad Gable® and Shelton Benjamin®.

