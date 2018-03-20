WWE’s Statement On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared For In-Ring Return

WWE issued the following:

Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

After enjoying numerous championship runs, battling in legendary rivalries as both a singles and tag team competitor and sparking the epic “Yes!” Movement, Bryan was forced to make an emotional decision to retire from competition in February 2016. Later that year, he became the SmackDown LIVE General Manager, where he has continued to be an active part of the blue brand.

What will the future hold for WWE’s “Yes!” Man? Could we see a WrestleMania return? How will this affect his role as GM? Who will he look to face first? Find out as The Road to WrestleMania continues on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C.