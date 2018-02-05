WWE’s Statement On Drew McIntyre Being Inducted Into ICW Hall Of Fame

WWE issued the following:

As Drew McIntyre continues recuperating from the devastating bicep injury he suffered last November at TakeOver: WarGames, the former NXT Champion will have cause for celebration later this month when he returns home to Scotland to be honored by an organization near and dear to his heart.

Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling announced today that it will induct McIntyre into its Hall of Fame on Monday, Feb. 12. The Scottish Superstar will receive the honor in person, making a one-night-only appearance at ICW’s Fight Club event at the O2 ABC in Glasgow.

BREAKING: @WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE returns to Insane Championship Wrestling for one night only to be inducted into the ICW Hall Of Fame, on Monday 12th February at the @O2ABC! Tickets – https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx! #ICWHOF #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/Oy2SG59452 — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) February 1, 2018

McIntyre was a mainstay in ICW, both before his original debut in WWE as well as during his three-year hiatus away from WWE. He was the organization’s inaugural ICW Heavyweight Champion, first winning the title in 2006. McIntyre recaptured the title again in 2014, holding it for 378 days. In response to the news, McIntyre described his upcoming induction as a “truly special” honor.