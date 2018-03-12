WWE’s Statement On Jeff Hardy’s Arrest

As we reported earlier on the site, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night for Driving While Impaired after an accident on Concord Parkway in Concord, NC.

Hardy has been out of action since undergoing surgery on September 27th but he was recently cleared to return to action. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16th in Cabarrus County.

WWE issued the following statement on Hardy’s arrest:

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”