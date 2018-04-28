WWE’s Statement On LGBT Concerns About WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE issued the following statement about holding their Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia and the concerns raised by the LGBT community to Pink News:
“WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs at our events around the world. Our partnership with the General Sports Authority enables us to be at the forefront of the changes that are taking place and those to come.”
