Former WWE Superstar Nick “Big Bully” Busick has passed away at the age of 63, WWE is saddened to learn.

A notorious in-ring villain known for his signature derby and mustache, Busick battled Superstars like Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Sid and The British Bulldog in the early ’90s.

WWE extends its condolences to Busick’s family, friends and fans.