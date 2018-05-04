WWE’s Statement On Potentially Bringing Back Hulk Hogan

As noted, TMZ Sports is reporting Hogan and WWE have been in contact and the talks have been “positive.” According to the report, for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, WWE was requested to bring Hogan in and appear at the event.

WWE officials were also keeping an eye on Hogan’s speech from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame induction earlier this week. WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE applauds the work Hulk Hogan is doing with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to turn what was a negative into a positive by helping young people learn from his mistake. While he has taken many steps in the right direction since we parted ways, Hogan is not currently under contract to WWE.”