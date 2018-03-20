WWE’s Statement On Rusev Possibly Facing A Celebrity At WrestleMania

WWE issued the following:

Rusev demands a celebrity opponent at WrestleMania

It’s a Rusev Day tragedy, as The Bulgarian Brute is currently without an opponent for this year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans.



Since SmackDown LIVE has not provided him with a foe for The Show of Shows, the former United States Champion sought out competition somewhere else entirely: Hollywood.



The Rock was one of the first to respond to the tweet, suggesting that his”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” co-star would be an adequate opponent. Meanwhile, “Arrow” star and SummerSlam 2015 competitor Stephen Amell noted that he wants absolutely nothing to do with the hulking Rusev, despite what his followers were saying.



However. Kevin McCallister himself, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin seems more than up for the challenge, although we’re not sure swinging paint cans, plummeting irons or tarantulas are exactly what Rusev has in mind for WrestleMania.



The Bulgarian Brute made it clear that he has no interest in doing what the Wet Bandits couldn’t do by destroying Culkin.



“Pitch Perfect” actor Skylar Astin also let his voice be heard, and even attempted to recruit a few tag team partners.



Rusev, however, was quick to silence this challenge as well.



Will Rusev face a worthy opponent at WrestleMania which, strangely enough, falls on Rusev Day this year?