A report from Brad Shepard surfaced on Friday morning that said “the indication backstage is that Sami Zayn wasn’t included in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event because he’s a Syrian Muslim. Saudi Arabia-Syria relations have long been strained”.

WWE has since issued the following statement on why Zayn didn’t appear at the event:

“WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world.”