WWNLive Announces Distribution Deal With FITE – Official Details

Welcome 2018! We start the year off with our State Of The WWN Family. We call it the WWN Family because we are all in this together, we all make these shows happen together, the success of the WWN brands is because of all of us. This means we owe it to you to be as transparent as possible. Here’s a look at how things are shaping up for WWN in 2018.



Ticket Prices



Ticket prices for most events will not be raised at the moment. It is our goal to give you the best value for your dollar. In fact, we even have some bargain shows like Style Battle on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY for $15 and Style Battle on April 7th in New Orleans, LA for $10. It was already announced that ticket prices for the WWNLive Experience events on Wrestlemania week would not be raised in 2018. You can get tickets for all upcoming events now on TicketFly.com.

Online Streaming



We realize that we need to do better with being competitive in the marketplace of online distribution. We set a goal to give you several options in 2018. It was just two weeks ago that we announced the game changing Club WWN subscription service. You can start your free trial now at WWNLive.com with no risk. Here’s a look at how you can watch The WWN Family online in 2018.



-Club WWN gives you 24/7 access to every EVOLVE, SHINE, FIP, DGUSA, Style Battle, WWN Supershow show in history plus more for only $9.99 a month. New shows will be added approximately two weeks after they occur. There are perks, including 50% off live iPPVs and a loyalty program where you will get free stuff. You can watch Club WWN on the WWN Roku Channel, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. More apps are in development. Please note that there are two sign ups to join Club WWN. You must sign up for an account at WWNLive.com and then a Club WWN subscription. If you have any questions please refer to our WWNLive.com Club WWN FAQ section. If you still need help email Help@WWNLive.com. We welcome all your comments and feedback. We want to make Club WWN the best streaming service. We can only do that with your help. Please let us know what you think of the service by emailing us at Help@WWNLive.com. We can only improve with your feeback. Thank you!



-WWNLive.com will still offer all WWN Family brands live iPPVs & VODs. The prices will not raise in 2018. The difference between VODs and Club WWN is that you own the VOD stream forever. If you are a member of Club WWN you get 50% off. This comes out to savings if you were buying two or more WWN live iPPVs per month. The best part is you can save 50% on the January live iPPVs with your Club WWN free trial! This makes the live showing only $5 and live & VOD option just $7.50!



-We are very happy to announce that WWN, Inc. & Flipps Media, Inc. have entered into a distribution agreement where all of WWN’s live monthly iPPVs will be available for purchase at FITE.tv & on the FITE App.



-We will continue to release free content on our EVOLVE and SHINE Youtube channels, including free matches, the EVOLVE Mini-Doc series, EVOLVE Recaps and more. Check out our latest short film featuring Zack Sabre Jr., Darby Allin, Austin Theory, Priscilla Kelly, Jaka, Jason Kincaid, WALTER and others to get up to speed with EVOLVE.

Physical Media



-Blu-ray production will continue and is going strong. EVOLVE 82 (Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Last Man Standing Match), EVOLVE 83 (Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway in an I Quit Match) and The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party featuring ACW & FIP cards are scheduled to be finished by next week’s EVOLVE cards in New York City. We will continue to move forward with Blu-ray production for all the WWN Family brands. Order anytime at WWNLive.com.



-We are clearing out our DVD inventory. In the future, WWN will only produce Blu-rays. However, we have a giant selection of DVDs of all the WWN Family brands. You can take advantage of our latest sale. When these titles are sold out, they are gone for good.

The WWN Family Brands



The WWN Family schedule is already getting busy in early 2018. You can visit the WWNLive.com Events section for info on all the events. Here’s how the schedule is shaping up:



-EVOLVE is back in less than two weeks with EVOLVE 98 on January 13th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 99 on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY. Then EVOLVE returns to Joppa, MD on February 18th before heading to New Orleans for events on April 5th and April 6th. We are currently working on the return to the Midwest this spring. Many more shows will be announced in the upcoming weeks.



-SHINE is taking major steps with SHINE 48 on January 26th in Ybor City, FL and the SHINE debut in New York City on March 10th in Queens.



-FIP returns on February 2nd to Ybor City, FL!



-Style Battle is concluding its first season with its debut on January 14th in Brooklyn, NY (this is before EVOLVE that night) with a special $15 ticket and the season finale on April 7th in New Orleans with a bargain $10 ticket.



-ACW is back this Saturday in New Port Richey, FL.



We’ll have match and talent announcements for all these events in upcoming WWN Alerts.

WWNLive Experience In New Orleans



We are pulling out all the stops for the WWNLive Experience in New Orleans during Wrestlemania week. It is our goal to have the hottest events, a talent roster you can’t see anywhere else and the best experience. We have already secured a spacious, first class facility in the Pontchartrain Civic Center. We are bringing in a professional production company. There will be events with EVOLVE, Beyond Wrestling, PROGRESS, WWN Supershow, GCW Joey Janela Spring Break II, SHIMMER, Style Battle and Kaiju Big Battel. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for all the information. Tickets are now on sale for every event. In addition, we have a great hotel deal for you. The hotel is actually connected to the venue. We hope you will spend the day with us!



The talent roster currently boasts several exclusive wrestlers to the WWNLive Experience including WWN Champion Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Daisuke Sekimoto, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Jaka & Chris Dickinson, Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway, Darby Allin, Austin Theory with Priscilla, Kelly plus many others to be added! We are just getting started!

WWN Seminar/Tryouts



We are very proud of our WWN Seminar/Tryouts. It is our goal to improve the wrestling industry. We want to share our knowledge and experience. The Seminar/Tryout will continue to be a big part of WWN in 2018.



We have a WWN Creative Seminar on January 14th during Style Battle for anyone interested in the creative side of wrestling. This is a new format. This will be a great opportunity for motivated behind-the-scenes talent from experienced pro wrestling promoters/writers to those looking to break in. Go here for all the info.



The WWN Seminar/Tryout has become an invaluable resource and learning experience. There are over 50 talents who have been booked in WWN Family brands after being discovered in a WWN Seminar/Tryout, including a few who have earned full time jobs in EVOLVE. We have also been able to offer spots in NXT as an extra, with Shane Mercer being the first individual to go from a WWN Seminar/Tryout to NXT TV. The next WWN Seminar/Tryout will be February 18th in Joppa, MD before the EVOLVE event. We are working on a guest trainer now and will have an update next week in the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout section.