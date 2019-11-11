WWWE RAW Results – November 11, 2019

We are in Manchester, England and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

We are told that Becky Lynch will be replacing Natalya in the tag title match tonight since Natalya has family obligations.

She says she is back in the UK where she was training at 15 years of age. She is the Women’s champion and she will be challenging for the Tag Titles. She is here at the most dangerous time of her career. The challengers are getting tougher and the list of people coming after her is getting longer. Becky says bring it on. She says while she has been criss crossing the world, those savages looking for her scalp have been at home, training, or getting better. Becky says bring them on. If Shayna Baszler, Bayley, or the Kabuki Warriors think she is going to stop fighting, they have not been watching her. Becky says will never stop running her mouth or slapping your heads or stop making you better. The only thing she is afraid of is not being the greatest. Why not regain her legacy now as Becky Two Belts ahead of Survivor Series by beating the Kabuki Warriors.

Match Number One: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch versus Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Becky and Asuka start things off and they lock up. Becky with a side head lock and Asuka sends Becky to the mat and gets a near fall. Becky shows Asuka that she is ‘number two’ and Becky goes for DisArmHer but Asuka with punches. Asuka with kicks to the head. Becky with a shoulder tackle and kicks to Asuka’s head. Asuka with an Irish whip and Becky tries to float over but Asuka with a kick to the midsection. Sane tags in and Sane kicks Asuka and Becky is sent into Asuka’s rear end. Sane sends Becky into the turnbuckles on opposite sides of the ring. Becky avoids being sent into the turnbuckles and Becky sends Sane into the turnbuckles. Becky with arm drags into an arm bar.

Becky with an Irish whip and she misses a forearm in the corner. Sane with kicks and she misses the Sliding D. Becky with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Charlotte is ready to be tagged in and Becky obliges. Charlotte with chops to Sane and Sane with chops to Charlotte but they have no impact. Sane comes off the ropes and runs into a chop. Charlotte gets Sane on her shoulders but Sane with a rear naked choke. Charlotte backs Sane into the turnbuckles to get out of the hold. Charlotte with a shoulder tackle. Charlotte drives Sane’s head into the mat. Charlotte rolls through in the figure four head scissors and sends Sane to the mat.

Charlotte tells Sane to tag Asuka in. Asuka with a side head lock and take down. Asuka blocks a head scissors attempt. Charlotte eventually applies the head scissors. Asuka with a side head lock. Charlotte with a back elbow. Asuka with a waist lock and Charlotte with a back elbow.

Shayna Baszler shows up at ringside and we go to commercial.

We are back and Asuka with forearms and an Irish whip but Charlotte flips to the floor and gets a near fall with a rollup. Charlotte with a fallaway slam and forearm in the corner. Charlotte misses a knee drop to the leg in the ropes and Charlotte with a clothesline. Charlotte kicks Sane off the apron. Asuka with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles and a kick to the head. Asuka kicks Charlotte in the corner. Asuka chokes Charlotte in the ropes. Charlotte with chops. Charlotte goes to the floor when Asuka moves. Sane kicks Charlotte in front of the announce table.

Asuka sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles and Sane tags in. Asuka with a kick and Sane with an axe kick and drop kick. Sane gets a near fall. Sane with a Japanese Stranglehold but Charlotte with a snap mare. Asuka tags in and they hit a double suplex and Asuka gets a near fall. Charlotte blocks a suplex attempt but Asuka blocks a suplex from Charlotte. Asuka with an octopus. Asuka with a crucifix driver for a near fall. Asuka with kicks to the chest. Charlotte blocks a kick but cannot block a back hee kick. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock and then turns it into a cross arm breaker. Charlotte picks up Asuka and hits a spinebuster for a near fall.

Sane kicks Charlotte and then Sane pulls Asuka into her corner to make the tag. Sane with an axe kickSane with forearms and punches in the corner. Charlotte sends Sane to the apron and Sane with a shoulder and she goes up top. Sane leaps over Charlotte and Charlotte with a back breaker and she throws Sane into the turnbuckles. Becky and Asuka tag in and Becky with clotheslines and forearms. Becky with a European uppercut and kick. Bekcy with a flying forearm. Becky with a running forearm into the corner. Becky sends Sane into the corner and Becky with a springboard kick and exploder to Sane. Asuka sends Becky to the apron and Asuka with a kick. Becky with a kick and Becky with a missile double drop kick.

Shayna gets on the apron and the referee has to hold Becky back. Bayley goes after Shayna but Shayna takes care of Bayley. Asuka with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Asuka and Kairi Sane (retain championship)

After the match, Becky goes after Shayna but Bayley attacks Backy from behind while Shayna walks away.

Ricochet and Randy Orton talk in the back and we see AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson telling Humberto Carrillo to leave.

AJ points out that Mr. Superhero is here. AJ says they would love to challenge you to a three on two match but no one will allow that. AJ points out that Ricochet has to deal with Mr. RKO Out of Nowhere. AJ tells them to mind their business and get stepping. AJ tells Ricochet and Humberto to find someone who will partner with them to face the three of them.

Randy Orton walks over and he says something tells him they are not going to have to look too far. Randy suggests that AJ, Gallows, and Anderson face Humberto, Ricochet, and whatshisname? Mr. RKO Out of Nowhere.

Match Number Two: Drew McIntyre versus Sin Cara

They lock up and Drew with a kick and punch in the corner followed by a chop. Drew sends Cara into the turnbuckles and chops him. Drew with a suplex throw. Cara pulls down the ropes and Drew goes over the ropes. Cara with a suicide dive. Cara goes to the turnbuckles and hits a moonsault on Drew. They return to the ring and Cara gets a near fall. Cara with a kick and chop. Cara goes for a springboard move but Drew with a head butt to stop Cara. Drew sends Cara into the corner. Drew with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Drew with a cravate. Drew with a forearm to the back. Cara with kicks to the leg and a drop kick. Cara with a kick to Drew and a head scissors that sends Drew to the floor.

Cara goes for a slingshot rana but Drew counters into a power bomb on the floor and Cara is down. Drew sends Cara back into the ring. Drew with the Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

We go to Erick Rowan. He asks if you are up. He says it is going to be a good day today. Who loves you? Who is there for you? So cute.

Match Number Three: R Truth versus Samir Singh and Sunil Singh in a Handicap Match for the 24/7 Championship

Samir and Sunil dance around Truth and Truth with a punch to Sunil and then Truth punches Samir. Sunil grabs the leg and Samir with a forearm. Samir and Sunil kick Truth. Samir and Sunil do some more dancing before they go after Truth and choke him. Samir and Sunil with a double Irish whip and Samir misses a shoulder into the corner and Samir goes to the floor. Truth with a kick to Sunil and a hip toss to Samir. Truth with a split and he hits a clothesline into the corner. Truth with a flying corkscrew forearm but Samir pulls Sunil out of the ring. Samir takes his title belt and they leave. Truth chases them around the ring and Truth outsmarts them.

Samir and Sunil go up the ramp and to the back and Truth follows after them. The referee follows them into the back. Truth is still a few lengths behind but the Singhs go into the women’s locker room. Samir and Sunil get out of there and run into the hallway. They go into a room and they make their way into Erick Rowan’s room. Rowan grabs Samir and kicks Sunil. Rowan with a choke slam to Samir and he throws Sunil into the wall. Rowan picks up a couch and hits Samir and Sunil with it. Truth walks in and he sees the Singhs down. Truth sees Rowan and Truth says they need some privacy and he turns off the lights.

No Contest

Seth Rollins walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth says he came to this ring last week a few days after losing the Universal Title to Bray Wyatt and he said he didn’t know what was next. Triple H comes to the ring and he says he knows what is next for Seth Rollins. Maybe he goes into his past to see his future. It worked for Finn Balor, maybe it will work for him. By the end of the night, Triple H showed his true colors and he lit a fire. Seth says NXT is where he started, but that is his home. This is his show. This is Monday Night Rollins.

Seth says they will finish it at Survivor Series. He says Survivor Series is a few weeks away and he wants to talk about tonight. Seth says he thinks he is the best wrestler on the planet. He doesn’t get that way by taking nights off. Seth makes an open challenge against the UK’s best. If anybody in the back has the guts, he won’t stop until he gets the fight he wants. Who is it going to be?

The music for Imperium plays and Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel come out before WALTER makes his appearance.

WALTER is given a mic by Wolfe. WALTER says you wanted the best and here we are. My name is the Ring General WALTER and he is the WWE UK champion. We are Imperium and we are here to restore the honor of this sport. That mat you are standing on with your dirty feet is sacred to us. Just because you are not in the United States doesn’t mean you are not safe from an NXT takeover.

Seth says he knows who WALTER is and he saw their stunt on Smackdown. Seth says he appreciates that he came out to challenge him man to man. That title might say you really are the best. Seth says he accepts the challenge and he tells WALTER to come to the ring so he can burn it down.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Seth Rollins versus WALTER (with Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and WALTER tosses Rollins to the mat with a hip lock take down. They lock up again and WALTER sends Rollins to the mat again. WALTER holds on to the ropes to block an O’Connor roll attempt. Rollins with a kick and chop followed by a knee and slingblade. Rollins sets for a suicide dive and WALTER walks away. Rollins follows after WALTER and Rollins with a shoulders. WALTER avoids the springboard knee to the temple and WALTER with a German suplex. WALTER with a slam and elbow drop for a near fall. WALTER with a head lock but Rollins with a jaw breaker. WALTER with a chop and he goes for a Boston Crab and WALTER with a single leg crab.

WALTER with a running knee to the head. WALTER puts Rollins in the ropes and connects with a forearm across the chest. WALTER with another forearm across the chest. Rollins blocks a forearm and WALTER misses a boot. Rollins with an enzugiri and springboard knee to the temple. WALTER avoids a super kick and WALTER with a German suplex but Rollins lands on his feet and Rollins with two super kicks. Rollins sets for Black Out but Wolfe, Barthel, and Aichner attack Rollins and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

After the match, the attack continues and Street Profits make their way to the ring but Imperium fight them off. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring and he goes after WALTER. Imperium is sent to the floor as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Kevin Owens, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Seth Rollins versus WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner

Rollins with shots to the members of Imperium on the apron before he goes after Wolfe. Rollins is sent to the floor and Rollins is sent into the ring steps by Barthel. We have a standoff on the floor. WALTER tags in and he connects with a European uppercut to Rollins and then he tosses Rollins onto the apron. WALTER gets a near fall. Wolfe tags in and he stomps on the face. Wolfe with a reverse chin lock. Rollins with a punch and he tries to get to his corner but Wolfe with a German suplex for a near fall. Barthel tags in and punches Rollins.

Marcel sends Rollins into the corner and kicks Seth. Barthel chokes Rollins in the corner. Aichner tags in and Rollins with punches to Bartel and Aichner. Aichner with a spinebuster and Barthel with a kick. Aichner gets a near fall. Aichner with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Aichner runs Rollins into the corner and WALTER tags in and he kicks Rollins. WALTER with a snap mare and forearms to the chest. WALTER goes for a sleeper but Rolins is able to get out of the hold. Rollins fights off Imperium on the apron but WALTER with a drop kick that sends Rollins into the corner and WALTER with a power bomb for a near fall.

Owens and the Street Profits get involved and the referee tries to regain control. WALTER knocks Owens and the Street Profits off the apron. Rollins with a superplex Wolfe tags in and Rollins with a forearm. Aichner is sent over the top rope and Owens tags in and he hits a cannonball onto Aichner. Owens super kicks Barthel off the apron. Owens with a super kick to Wolfe and WALTER. Owens goes up top and hits a swanton for a near fall when WALTER breaks it up. Ford and Dawkins go after WALTER and Rollins with a super kick. Rollins with a suicide dive onto WALTER and Ford with a plancha. Dawkins with a slam and Barthel with a forearm to Dawkins. Owens with a stunner to Barthel. Rollins with Black Out to Wolfe for the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Kevin Owens

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Cedric Alexander versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

They lock up and Almas with a kick and punch on the break. Almas with a wrist lock and Alexander with a reversal but Andrade with a forearm. ALmas with a chop and Irish whip but Alexander floats over and Alexander with a handstand head scissors and drop kick to send Andrade to the floor. Almas misses a clothesline and then he counters a Neuralizer with a drop kick and then Andrade goes Tranquilo. Andrade with punches and an arm bar. Alexander with a snap mare and chop. Alexander with a rollup and he rolls through into a drop kick. Alexander wtih clotheslnies but Andrade with a kick. Alexander with a back elbow that sends Andrade to the floor. Alexander with a suicide dive and Alexander with a slingshot flatliner for a near fall.

Andrade with elbows to block a Lumbar Check. Andrade almost hits the referee. Vega distracts Alexander and Almas with a back elbow and hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

Aleister Black says he has spoken to you about sins, insaity, and being condemned. He has spoken to you in riddles. He talked about secrets that would tie all of this. Secrets of a man not well kept. He says he speaks in prophecies. He knows who you are and what you have done. Knock on his door and pick a fight with me.

We go to commercial

We have a video package for Veteran’s Day.

We see Bobby Lashley and Lana arguing in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Lana makes her way to the ring.

Lana says she has come out here to confess her sins. To be honest, her loving hot beautiful boyfriend Bobby Lashley didn’t want her to come out to mention this. Lana says she had to explain to Bobby that she needed to come out and tell the truth. The truth is all that she has. She says she has some flaws, but telling the truth is not one of them. Lana says she cheated on Rusev, but she does not appreciate the crowd’s reaction because Rusev cheated on her first.

Seven weeks ago, Lana had sex with Bobby Lashley for the first time. She says it is their Seixversary. She says it was beautiful sex and wow wow wow. She says it blows her mind every day. Lana says she was monogamous with Rusev and then with Bobby Lashley. That led to a number of things. Ricochet hit Bobby Lashley and it knocked Lana down. She says people made fun of her. Lana says she has so much support from her amazing loving boyfriend. Lana says she went to the doctor and everything is fine about her. She is a perfectly healthy woman . . . that is nine weeks pregnant.

Lana says she will break this down for the people of Manchester who aren’t that bright. Lana says that her soon to be ex husband sex addict put a little Machka Brat inside her. That Bulgarian Son of a Bitch. She says she could feel herself get bloated. Lana says she knew something wasn’t right.

Rusev makes his way to the stage and then to the ring.

Lana introduces the father of her unborn child.

Lana says Rusev is surprised that the sex addict got her pregnant. Lana talks about all of the places he wanted to have sex with her.

Rusev says he wants to figure this out. First he is a sex addict. Then he is a cheater. Now, she is pregnant.

Lana wonders if Rusev is calling her a liar.

Rusev says he is not calling her a liar and tells her not to go there yet. He does not want Lana to manipulate this.

Rusev tells Lana to stop yelling and then Lana slaps Rusev.

Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring and he is dressed to fight. Lana rakes Rusev’s eyes and Lashley with a clothesline and punches. Lashley picks up Rusev and gives him a choke slam.

Lana tells Bobby that she cannot believe Rusev believed that she was pregnant.

Erick Rowan walks in the back with something covered as we go to commercial.

We are back and Erick Rowan puts his covered item on the announce table before his match.

Match Number Seven: Erick Rowan versus Soner Durson

Rowan lets Durson punch him and Rowan with a clothesline and he tells him to stay down. He asks Durson if he knows who he is. Rowan blocks a kick and sends Durson over the top rope to the floor. Rowan with a running cross body on the floor. Rowan with a choke slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

After the match, Erick takes his covered parcel and leaves.

We have a video package for Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Erik and Ivar versus Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Non Title Match

Webster drop kicks Ivar off the apron and sends Erik to the floor. Andrews tags in and he hits a cross body after Erik catches Webster on a suicide dive. Webster and Andrews with suicide dives to Erik and Ivar. Andrews with a kick and Andrews with Stundog Millionaire. Webster tags in and hits a shooting star press for a near fall. Erik with a forearm to Webster and a knee to Andrews after he tags in. Erik with a double exploder to Andrews and Webster. Ivar tags in and he hits a suicide dive onto Webster and Andrews.

Ivar sends Andrews and Webster back in. Ivar with a splash to both men and Erik tags in and hits a drop kick on Webster. Ivar is sent into the corner by Erik. Ivar tags in and Andrews with forearms and chops that have no effect. Andrews slides under and hits a Pele Kick and then Ivar and Erik with the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We go to commercial.

We are back and Randy Orton is in the locker room and Ricochet wants to talk to him but Randy does not respond to him. Ricochet knows that Randy will try to RKO him out of nowhere when he has the chance. Randy tells Ricochet to relax. Randy says the last thing that Ricochet has to do is let Orton get into his head.

We have a Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio video package.

We see that Team Raw is Ricochet, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series.

Match Number Nine: Randy Orton, Ricochet, and Humberto Carrillo versus AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

Anderson and Ricochet start things off and Ricochet with a wrist lock but Anderson with a knee. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Orton tags in and he applies a wrist lock. Humberto tags in and he works on the arm. Humberto with a front face lock and Styles tags in while Orton and Ricochet stare each other down. Styles with a wrist lock. Carrillo with a wrist lock and he goes to the ropes and hits a springboard arm drag. Humberto with an arm drag into an arm bar.

Ricochet tags in and hits a forearm off the ropes. Ricochet with a wrist lock. Styles is sent into the corner and he knocks Orton off the apron. Ricochet with a springboard cross body. Orton gets in the ring and Carrillo has to play peacekeeper as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ricochet slingshots back into the ring and kicks Styles. Carrillo tags in and hits a springboard arm drag. Humberto with a springboard head butt for a near fall. Humberto goes for a springboard arm drag but Styles sends Carrillo face first into the mat. Gallows tags in and he punches Carrillo. Gallows kicks Humberto and tags in AJ. Styles with a kick to the ribs and a rear chin lock. Humberto with elbows and Styles with a forearm. Anderson tags in and Humberto with a kick and rana to Styles. Humberto escapes a suplex attempt and Ricochet is tagged in. Ricochet with running forearms and a head scissors take down. Ricochet with a shoulder to the apron and then he kicks Gallows and Styles from the apron. Ricochet springboards over Anderson and stares down Orton before he runs into a spinebuster from Anderson. Ricochet is sent to the floor.

Anderson sends Ricochet back into the ring and gets a near fall. Anderson with a reverse chin lock and he kicks Ricochet. Styles tags in and he kicks Ricochet. AJ sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles and Gallows tags in. Gallows with a suplex and elbow drop. Gallows punches Ricochet and gives Ricochet a hard Irish whip. Gallows with a slam and leaping leg drop for a near fall. Gallows with elbows to the chest and he applies a reverse chin lock. Gallows with a forearm and then he punches Orton on the apron. Ricochet with a kick and enzuigiri. Styles tags in and Ricochet misses an enzuigiri but hits a back heel kick.

Humberto tags in and hits a runing back elbow and then hits a springboard round kick. Carrillo with a back roll into a standing moonsault for a near fall. Humberto goes up top and misses a moonsault when AJ moves. Orton tags in and Orton with a power slam to Styles. Orton sends Styles to the apron for an IEDDT. Orton looks around for the RKO and he pounds the mat and Anderson with a European uppercut. Ricochet with Recoil to Anderson but Gallows takes care of Ricochet. Carrillo with a drop kick to Gallows and then he hits a moonsault on Anderson and Gallows.

Orton is up and he looks at Ricochet and Styles on the mat. Orton stands over Ricochet and then he turns around to give Styles an RKO. Carrillo tags in and Humberto with a moonsault for the three count.

Winners: Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, and Randy Orton

After the match, Ricochet and Carrillo celebrate their victory and Orton gets Ricochet to flinch when he moves to him after the match. Orton says he does what he wants when he wants, to whoever he wants. Orton leaves the ring.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com