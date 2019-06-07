X-Pac Comments On ROH Incident Between Bully Ray And Fan

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman gave his thoughts on the ROH incident between Bully Ray and a fan:

“I am going to go out on a limb here and say it was probably a little bit more than your average heckling of the heels. I am just guessing…. I am just going by what these two are saying, and their stories kinda match up… the actual confrontation and the stories match up. What’s the problem here? Why is this even that big of news? I don’t get it…Look here’s the thing, and I’ve read on Twitter some people’s response to Bully Ray on this and maybe I am missing something here. People jumping his shit over his response. Was it the best idea to have him {the fan} brought into a private room; where things can be claimed, accusations can be made, and it’s only you two, his word versus your word? Probably not the best idea but I am just going by what the fan said himself. I don’t see the big deal here. So where’s the harm? Somebody get their feelings hurt? Did someone get scared a little bit? Okay. Big f***in’ deal… There is a line, and you’ll know it, you’ll know it’s being crossed when you f***en hear it. There’s shit talking, like heckling wrestlers, and if you step over the line; obviously I come from a different era, but I try to look at things and I think I do a pretty good job compared to a lot of people from my generation when it comes to seeing things from everyone’s point of view. And I just think this is really being blown completely out of proportion. And I have some friends that probably disagree with me and I don’t know what to tell you. I am just not seeing the huge issue here. … Those girls, they’ve been around a minute, I’ve known them for over 10 years, and they’ve heard some shit before it’s not like their thin-skinned and can’t handle being f***ed without there especially as heels, and women in our industry and the shit they have to go through behind the scenes let alone the shit they have to listen to from rude fans. I am pretty sure this kind of thing is not gonna happen again. I just think this is ridiculous that it’s even a big story.“