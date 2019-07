During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the latest talk about CM Punk being announced for Starrcast III:

“Well, that’s a hell of a score for Starrcast and I was surprised he wasn’t there for the first one,” Waltman said. “I would be surprised if he doesn’t show up in AEW. I have said this (before). I have been saying this since they announced AEW. I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up on the very first (TV) show.”