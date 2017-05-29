X-Pac May Have To Spend Time In Jail

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says he may have to go back to jail, but this time around, he’s ready for it.

The former WWE Superstar was in court in Los Angeles, California on Friday to deal with a warrant for a DUI arrest in 2004. He initially pled no contest in the case and got three years probation. He was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol program.

But something went wrong and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2005. Seems Waltman violated the terms of his deal.

The case went quiet for almost 12 years until Waltman was arrested for drugs at LAX in April and ordered back to court to deal with the warrant.

“I may have to do a couple days in jail and if that’s the case, that’s the case,” Waltman told TMZ Sports.

Waltman says he’s a different person now and wants to make things right with the legal system.