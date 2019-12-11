X-Pac Speaks Out About nWo WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Thanks to CHRISTYreports and Afterbuzz TV for the following interview recap with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman:

How he learned about the nWo HOF induction: “About three weeks ago I got a call from Mark Carano. He’s the head of talent relations at WWE. Just out of default, when you see that number come up, in the past it’s always been usually not for a good cause. A lot of times it’s because you did something.”

Sean admits he almost didn’t answer the phone, but is glad he did: “[Carano]’s like, ‘Hey pal, you’re going in the Hall of Fame again.’ That’s a lot. Just one, just being inducted in the Hall of Fame in general. Twice is huge. Back to back years is ridiculous.”

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction will take place over WrestleMania 36 weekend in April, in Tampa, Florida. For Sean and the rest of nWo, that makes it extra special: “Scott started there. Hulk started there. I started there. Kev didn’t, he started in Atlanta. So for us, it’s really special. My family lives there, too. That’s where my mom, my sister, my nephews, other miscellaneous relatives live.”

He still has a chance at a solo induction, but doesn’t want it: “I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a single. To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don’t need that. I don’t need the me, me, me, what about me? I got plenty of me. I’m just happy to be a part of something greater than me.”

Sean is already going over his speech, and has some things and people to add since last year: “Last year, I was incredibly nervous and I don’t like talking in public anyways, so there were people that I forgot to thank that I wanted to. Phyllis Lee. She helped me get into wrestling. My former partner, Kane, who’s the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee now. I really wanted to thank him and I felt so bad afterwards. Meant a lot to me when I teamed with him. Couldn’t ask for a better guy to be partners with.”

Waltman opened up more about what this induction means to him and his reaction to being included with such an iconic group on his podcast, X-Pac 12360 on AfterBuzz TV.