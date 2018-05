Xavier Woods suffered a minor injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Baltimore, MD at the Royal Farms Arena on the USA Network when he was wrestling Cesaro in a singles match. He bit his tongue during the match when taking an uppercut. He wrote the following on Instagram:

“As a result of a nasty uppercut from @wwecesaro I have one hole and two partials in my tongue. Eating/talking the next few weeks should be fun.”