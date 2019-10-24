Xavier Woods Expected To Be Out Of Action For A Lengthy Period

The belief is that Xavier Woods will be having surgery for a torn Achilles and he is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period of time. Here is what Dave Meltzer noted about the situation:

“He’s having surgery for a torn Achilles. It’s bad. He’s gonna be out for nine months probably more. A torn Achilles is about a year recovery for an athlete, but I think a wrestler can come back a little quicker because wrestling is not about that like you know the real speed you need on the football field of the basketball court. So I think with a wrestler he could come back a little quicker. It’s not a common injury to wrestlers at all.”