Xavier Woods Injury Update – How Long He Might Be Out Of Action

Xavier Woods provided an injury update on his knee during a live stream backstage at SmackDown LIVE on his UpUpDownDown channel, which you can watch here.

As you can see here, Woods injured his left knee during a match against Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

While playing WindJammers with Becky Lynch and Renee Young, Woods said he suffered an MCL sprain. Lynch noted that she recently had a similar injury and that it shouldn’t take longer than a month to heal. Lynch added that she wrestled the whole time with the injury.

Woods didn’t specify if he had a grade 1 or a grade 2 sprain. A grade 1 sprain can take up to a week to heal, while a grade 2 can take two to four weeks. Regardless, Woods shouldn’t be out of action for long.

On SmackDown LIVE, Woods wore a brace on his leg while accompanying Big E and Kofi Kingston for their match against The Usos. The only reference to the injury was Woods wearing an “It’s Sore” sign around his neck.