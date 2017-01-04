Xavier Woods On His New Day Brothers, Kurt Angle Workout Clip, Madusa Films In Orlando

– Above is video of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after his Saturday morning workout. Angle says the Hall of Famers and the ones doing the inductions had a good time on Friday night, letting loose and doing what they do. He called it a very fulfilling evening. The video also shows Angle working out this morning. He says he doesn’t like to work out and he only does it because he has to but it keeps him mentally & physically fit, and young for his kids.

– ESPN spoke with Xavier Woods to promote Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link. Woods commented on being in The New Day with Big E and Kofi Kingston:

“[The New Day was] something I definitely believed in with all of my heart, and that’s why we threw everything we had into it. We were at a point where we wanted to show that we were a viable source of entertainment in the company. It’s like a live by the sword, die by the sword thing. We went and did exactly what we wanted to do, and it worked, luckily. It’s something that I always believed in, Kofi and E always believed in, because we very much believe in chemistry.

“Regardless of what someone is given, we feel like chemistry is the key that could make anything work. We were lucky enough to ride together, travel together, have matches together, to where our chemistry is like none other. There are no other people in the wrestling industry that I’m closer to. Those are my brothers for real. That’s definitely been the hype one, creating the relationship with those two guys.”

– David Lagana has been filming WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) while she’s been in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Week. Below is a teaser for their “Full Throttle” project and comments from the former Women’s Champion:

I cannot thank you enough David for ur time, your passion and love for what you do. None of this could've been done without you this week😘 https://t.co/RdJjx7ssfJ — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) April 1, 2017