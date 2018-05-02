XFL Reaches Out To City About Potentially Hosting Team

The announcement of the return of the XFL was made in January and is expected to launch in 2020. Since then, there has been no update about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s relaunch of the league until now.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that XFL is interested in having Orlando host a team. According to the report, WWE senior vice president John Saboor reached out to Allen Johnson, director of Orlando venues, regarding the possibility.



“We were told that there is preliminary, high-level interest in Orlando and they would get back to us at a later date,” Johnson told the Sentinel. “They did mention in the call that they were aware of the other league (the Alliance) and felt that the Orlando market could support two teams.”