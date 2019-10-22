XFL’s 2020 Broadcast Schedule Revealed

FOX Sports announced the following:

FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2020 XFL SCHEDULE

Today, FOX Sports announces its 2020 XFL broadcast schedule, which kicks off on FOX Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:00 PM ET with the Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks. The following day, the New York Guardians host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

FOX Sports’ XFL coverage will feature years of football broadcasting experience, with the lead on-air team comprised of veteran studio and game broadcaster Curt Menefee providing play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt, who also serves as the network’s lead college football analyst.

Eastern Conference

DC Defenders

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

Western Conference

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

2020 FOX SPORTS XFL SCHEDULE ON FOX (ALL TIMES ET)

Saturday, Feb. 8

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, February 9

2:00pm – 5:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians

Saturday, Feb. 15

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons

Saturday, Feb. 22

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons

Saturday, Feb. 29

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, March 7

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades

Saturday, March 21

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, March 28

5:00pm – 8:00pm ET St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians

Thursday, April 2

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

Thursday, April 9

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades

XFL Playoffs

Saturday, April 18

3:00pm – 6:00pm ET Eastern Conf 2 @ Eastern Conf 1