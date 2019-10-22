XFL’s 2020 Broadcast Schedule Revealed

FOX Sports announced the following:
FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2020 XFL SCHEDULE
Today, FOX Sports announces its 2020 XFL broadcast schedule, which kicks off on FOX Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:00 PM ET with the Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks. The following day, the New York Guardians host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
FOX Sports’ XFL coverage will feature years of football broadcasting experience, with the lead on-air team comprised of veteran studio and game broadcaster Curt Menefee providing play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt, who also serves as the network’s lead college football analyst.
Eastern Conference
DC Defenders
New York Guardians
St. Louis BattleHawks
Tampa Bay Vipers
Western Conference
Dallas Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Los Angeles Wildcats
Seattle Dragons
2020 FOX SPORTS XFL SCHEDULE ON FOX (ALL TIMES ET)
Saturday, Feb. 8
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks
Sunday, February 9
2:00pm – 5:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians
Saturday, Feb. 15
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons
Saturday, Feb. 22
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons
Saturday, Feb. 29
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
Saturday, March 7
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades
Saturday, March 21
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks
Saturday, March 28
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians
Thursday, April 2
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks
Thursday, April 9
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades
XFL Playoffs
Saturday, April 18
3:00pm – 6:00pm ET Eastern Conf 2 @ Eastern Conf 1