Young Bucks On The Hardy Boyz Supposed To Be Part Of Raw Invasion

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) recently appeared as guests on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the show, Nick talked about how The Hardy Boyz were supposed to be part of the Raw invasion angle. Here is what he had to say (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcribed quotes):

“We had that planned, man, for a long time. Maybe even longer [than six months]. Actually, we were originally going to do it with The Hardy Boyz. We were going to be outside of WrestleMania and we were going to do something with The Hardys. They were going to transport to WrestleMania and we were going to be there and have a little altercation. That’s right, we were going to take their titles. They were the TNA [tag] champs at the time.”