Young Bucks React To WWE’s “Too Sweet” C&D, Update On Low WWE Attendance, Charlotte On Paul Heyman

– As previously noted, both WWE RAW and SmackDown have been drawing disappointing attendance numbers in recent weeks. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, RAW in Ontario, CA drew 6000 fans and Smackdown Live in Glendale, AZ drew just 3800 people.

– The Young Bucks reacted to WWE’s cease and desist notice over the “too sweet” hand gesture with the following posts:

🤙🏻my new hand gesture. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 28, 2017

"Hopefully you guys can be original now" GTFO! You're the same marks who think when AJ, Karl, Gallows, And Finn throw it up its awesome. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 28, 2017

We're gonna be fine. Love y'all! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 28, 2017

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Charlotte Flair commented on Paul Heyman:

“I would love Paul to manage me,” said Charlotte. “I do this: at WrestleMania 32, when I was so nervous, and had so much other pressure on me, it was Paul who said, ‘go out there and prove to them why you’re the center of that poster.'”