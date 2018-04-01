Young Bucks Want To Face The Usos

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks noted on his official Twitter account how they would like to face The Usos at some point down the road.

When asked by a fan on the social media platform Nick about once taking on The Usos and he recalled a time 7-8 years ago in California when they were asked “on the fly” to have a match against Jimmy and Jey. You can see his tweet here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR