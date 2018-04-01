Young Bucks Want To Face The Usos

Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks noted on his official Twitter account how they would like to face The Usos at some point down the road.

When asked by a fan on the social media platform Nick about once taking on The Usos and he recalled a time 7-8 years ago in California when they were asked “on the fly” to have a match against Jimmy and Jey. You can see his tweet here:

@MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB would you like to make a match against Usos? — Matty (@HEELMatty) March 31, 2018

Yes. Would love for ROH and NJPW to work with WWE and make this happen. https://t.co/rfXMBmwoWJ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2018

Didn't you wrestle them the first time you guys ever met at your WWE tryout? I remember you saying it in an interview once. — Kevin F'N Driskell (@KDangerKid) March 31, 2018

Yes we wrestled @WWEUsos once literally on the fly. William Regal called us into the ring before a show and the match started right there. https://t.co/8YuOwuGexX — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2018

Uso’s via top rope splash. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2018