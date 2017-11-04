YouTube Milestone For Impact Wrestling, Impact Asks Fans To Vote For #1 Contender, MOTM
Published On 04/11/2017 | News
– Above is Impact Wrestling’s Match of the Month for April, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley in a Submission Match from Bound For Glory 2009.
– Impact has a new poll asking fans who should be the next #1 contender to World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley – James Storm, Matt Morgan or Ethan Carter III. The winner will receive a title shot on this Thursday’s taped show. You can cast your vote at this link.
– As seen below, Impact is celebrating a social media milestone of 900,000,000 YouTube views and counting:
Thank you!!! We have the greatest fans in the world!! @YouTube #900Million and counting!! pic.twitter.com/DHDVP6hgOt
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2017