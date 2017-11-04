YouTube Milestone For Impact Wrestling, Impact Asks Fans To Vote For #1 Contender, MOTM

– Above is Impact Wrestling’s Match of the Month for April, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley in a Submission Match from Bound For Glory 2009.

– Impact has a new poll asking fans who should be the next #1 contender to World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley – James Storm, Matt Morgan or Ethan Carter III. The winner will receive a title shot on this Thursday’s taped show. You can cast your vote at this link.

– As seen below, Impact is celebrating a social media milestone of 900,000,000 YouTube views and counting: