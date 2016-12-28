Zack Ryder Photo From Physical Therapy, Fans On AJ Styles In 2016, Most Talked About Moments (Video)

– WWE posted this video looking at the 12 most talked about moments of 2016 on social media – Roman Reigns decking Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan’s retirement, Shane McMahon putting The Undertaker through a table on RAW, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debuting, John Cena and AJ Styles meeting on RAW, The Shield squaring off on RAW, Finn Balor getting drafted from WWE NXT to RAW, Triple H interfering in the WWE Universal Title match, Dean Ambrose pinning John Cena on SmackDown, Bill Goldberg’s return, The Undertaker’s return to SmackDown and The New Day making history by breaking Demolition’s record.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who 2016 was the year of – AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Charlotte, Bill Goldberg, James Ellsworth, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, The Miz or The New Day. As of this writing, 56% went with Styles while 11% voted for Goldberg, 9% for The New Day, 5% for Sasha and 4% for both Ellsworth and Charlotte.

– Zack Ryder tweeted the following photo from physical therapy today as he prepares to return from knee surgery in 2017: