Zack Ryder Provides Injury Update

Andrew Ravens
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder unfortunately suffered a knee injury on Monday night during his match against Mike Kanellis. This match will air on this week’s episode of Main Event.

Ryder, who broke the news in a post on his official Twitter account, noted that he will not be competing at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He provided the following update:

