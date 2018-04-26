Zack Ryder Provides Injury Update

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder unfortunately suffered a knee injury on Monday night during his match against Mike Kanellis. This match will air on this week’s episode of Main Event.
Ryder, who broke the news in a post on his official Twitter account, noted that he will not be competing at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He provided the following update:
Got some good news this morning…MCL/ACL/Calf muscle strains…nothing completely torn…no surgery will be needed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. It’s time for #Raw to get #Zacked!
