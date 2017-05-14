Zack Ryder’s Birthday, WWE RAW Superstars End Tour, WWE – SO Basketball Game Video

– As noted, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha hosted a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain earlier this week in Sheffield, England. Above is video from the game.

– Former WCW star Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker turns 57 years old today while Robert Fuller turns 66, WWE star Zack Ryder turns 32 and WWE Legend Vader turns 62. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

– The WWE RAW brand wrapped their part of the two-week European tour on Saturday with a live event in The Netherlands. They are headed back to the United States for Monday’s RAW. The SmackDown brand has a show today in Copenhagen but they will be headed back after that show. Below are post-tour comments from Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus: