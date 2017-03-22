Zack Ryder’s Other New YouTube Series, WWE Stars On TV, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

– Babies “R” Us posted this video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella registering at one of their stores in Phoenix, Arizona. Bryan and Brie are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

– We noted before how Zack Ryder, who is currently out of action with a knee injury, was launching a new YouTube series on WWE’s channel soon. “Z! True Comeback Story” will be a follow-up to his popular “Z! True Long Island Story” from a few years back. As seen below, it appears Ryder’s unboxing videos for WWE will also become a regular thing:

Filming some episodes of my OTHER new YouTube show…@WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder! pic.twitter.com/tYY4HaihUB — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 22, 2017

– As a reminder, three WWE Superstars will be on TV tonight – John Cena will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Big Show will be on Conan and Shane McMahon will be on ESPN SportsCenter for the “Off The Top Rope” segment with Jonathan Coachman.

As seen below, Coach was filming at last night’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Connecticut:

Tonight @shanemcmahon sits down with @TheCoachESPN ahead of #WrestleMania. Airs on SportsCenter in the 9p ET hour also live on ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/gVS1zb22DE — Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) March 22, 2017