Zelina Vega Makes Fun Of Paige For Losing SmackDown General Manager Role

Paige is no longer the General Manager of SmackDown LIVE.

After Vince McMahon announced on Raw that the McMahon family — himself, Stephanie, Shane and Triple H — would collectively oversee both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE kicked off with a backstage segment where Shane addressed the SmackDown LIVE roster. He gave a speech about how things are going to be changing, just like what was said on Raw. He also explained that Superstars will now be held accountable for what happens on the show.

Shane then brought Paige forward and praised her work as General Manager, but said she’d be getting a new position on the show. It was not said what that would be.

Paige was assigned to the role in April after announcing her in-ring retirement.

One SmackDown LIVE Superstar happy to see Paige go is Zelina Vega. Vega took to Twitter to tease her over losing the role. Her remarks led to this response from Paige: