Zelina Vega Opens Up About Playing AJ Lee

In an interview with WWE, Zelina Vega talked about playing AJ Lee in the movie Fighting With My Family…

“Well, I play AJ Lee, the Divas Champion, and it was something that I really found a connection with her because we both were into video games, we’re both a little bit of some nerds. So, it was really easy to just really submerge myself into her, and become her for that moment,” Vega said.

“Actually I’ve known Dwayne Johnson for around 5 years now, and I was going through a period of time where I was trying to get to WWE and it wasn’t easy,” Vega said. “It took me around 8 years to get here. But at a time where I was struggling to become a WWE Superstar and struggling to become an actress, I texted him one day and I was like, ‘I’m at the end of my rope here, what do you suggest I do?”

“Please give me some guidance.’ He’s like, ‘Actually I’ve been working on something for the past few days now, give me a little bit and I’ll call you.’ So I was like, OK and didn’t think anything of it. And then he call me and he said, ‘So I have this project that we’re working with and it’s based on this documentary on Paige, and her family, and her life in wrestling.”

“I would love for you to be involved. So I was like, ‘OK, sweet. I’ll probably just get a little scene in the background and that’d be great.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I want you to be champion. I want you to be my Divas Champion. And you don’t even have to audition for the role, it’s yours. I know you can do it.’”

“Of course, the waterworks and all that came afterwards, but it was pretty incredible because he’s somebody that’s believed in me from the start.”