#1 And #20 Spots Confirmed For The Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Hernandez has been confirmed as the #20 entrant and Rhino has been confirmed as the #1 entrant in Saturday’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory. Hernandez pinned Rhino in a Fatal Five Way match last night, which means they get the #1 and #20 spots.

Bound For Glory takes place on 10/24 from Nashville. Here is the updated line up-

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Eric Young (c) VS. Rich Swann

Knockouts Championship Match – Deonna Purrazzo (c) VS. Kylie Rae

Fatal 4 Way for the World Tag Team Championships – The Motor City Machine Guns (c) VS. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Intergender Scramble for the X Division Championship – Rohit Raju (c) VS. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack

Call Your Shot Gauntlet – Rhino (enters #1), Heath, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Tommy Dreamer, Ace Romero, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Hernandez (enters #20), 10 others to be announced. If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

