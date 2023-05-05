1 Contender Fatal 6 Way Match Added To Impact Under Siege, Updated Line-Up

At the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view, a new #1 contender for the Impact Wrestling World Title will be crowned.

Under Siege will have a Fatal 6 Way with Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian. The winner will receive a future title shot from Impact World Champion Steve Maclin or PCO, his Under Siege opponent.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 26. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.