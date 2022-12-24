1 Contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez is the new number one contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to earn a future title shot against Rousey on Friday night’s taped SmackDown on FOX. Emma, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler also competed.

The match began with Li pinning Emma, followed by Nox. Rodriguez appeared and eliminated Li, Morgan, and Deville. Rodriguez then defeated Baszler to win the match and become the new SmackDown Women’s Title contender. Rousey introduced Baszler as a surprise entrant after Rodriguez thought she had won by pinning Deville.

Rodriguez vs. Rousey for the title will take place next Friday on the final SmackDown of 2022 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Here are some highlights from this week’s Gauntlet at the Allstate Arena in Chicago:

#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey tried to cheat the system but it backfired! @RaquelWWE has earned a title shot NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/B5ndtchp2p — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022

A gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OKKVkBF8Pv — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022

She's done it! @RaquelWWE is the No. 1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and will face Ronda Rousey! 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YEdpP78Zjo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022

Plot Twist! Shayna is out here to face Raquel! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2gWhWGPfU0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 24, 2022