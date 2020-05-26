1 Contender’s Battle Royal Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Mike Tyson

AEW has announced that there will be a battle royal on this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast to determine a new #1 contender for Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship. Also, Mike Tyson will be making his AEW Dynamite debut during the show:
This Wednesday there will be a battle royal where the winner receives the first opportunity at the TNT Championship held by Cody Rhodes.
Watch AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night on TNT 8e/7c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2020
Fresh off his appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Mike Tyson will make his AEW Dynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT!
Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020