#1 Contender’s Battle Royal Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Mike Tyson

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced that there will be a battle royal on this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast to determine a new #1 contender for Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship. Also, Mike Tyson will be making his AEW Dynamite debut during the show:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR