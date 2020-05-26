1 Contender’s Battle Royal Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Mike Tyson

AEW has announced that there will be a battle royal on this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast to determine a new #1 contender for Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship. Also, Mike Tyson will be making his AEW Dynamite debut during the show:

This Wednesday there will be a battle royal where the winner receives the first opportunity at the #TNTChampionship held by the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/AIfUahas0n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2020