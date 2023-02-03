1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Announced for Impact No Surrender, Updated Line-Up

At No Surrender, a new #1 contender to Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will be determined.

Over the next few weeks, Impact will hold four qualifying matches, with the winners advancing to a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender. Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers and PCO vs. Mahabali Shera will compete next week, while Rhino vs. Steve Maclin and Heath vs. Eddie Edwards will take place at a later date.

Alexander is scheduled to defend his title against Rich Swann at No Surrender, so the Fatal 4 Way winner will face either Swann or Alexander at an upcoming event.

On Friday, February 24, the 2023 Impact No Surrender event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The updated card is below:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Dirty Dango or Brian Myers vs. PCO or Mahabali Shera vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.