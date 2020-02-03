1 Contender’s Match On Tonight’s Raw, WWE Championship Match To Be Held At Super Showdown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia.

WWE has announced that tonight’s RAW will feature a Triple Threat with Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. The winner will become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title for a match with Lesnar at Super ShowDown.

Lesnar will then go on to WrestleMania 36 to defend against Drew McIntyre in the main event, if he retains in Saudi Arabia, which is likely.

WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet or Bobby Lashley or RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)