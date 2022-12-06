1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW

On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders.

A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot.

Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, with the winner earning a future title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley qualified for the match by defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley in tonight’s Triple Threat, while Bliss qualified by defeating Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event Triple Threat.

Next week’s RAW will also feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae.

The current lineup for next Monday’s RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is as follows:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory