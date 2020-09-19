1 Contenders Tag Team Match Added To Monday’s RAW Line Up

The winners of a tag team triple threat match on Monday’s RAW show will be named the Clash of Champions opponents for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. The match will feature Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo & Dominik Mysterio.

Here is the updated line up for Monday-

-Update on Randy Orton’s condition

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee (non-title)

-Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato (RAW Underground)

-Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo & Dominik Mysterio (winners face The Street Profits at Clash of Champions for the RAW Tag Team Championships)